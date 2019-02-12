KALAMAZOO OFFICERS SHOT | Three police officers suffered non-life threatening injuries after responding to a home invasion in Kalamazoo County Sunday night. One person inside the home was killed.

SPRING LAKE MURDER | Police have confirmed that one man is dead and another man arrested in a murder Sunday morning at a home in the North Holiday Hills subdivision in Spring Lake Township.

FREE HIV TESTING | In observing World AIDS Day, the Kent County Health Department will be offering free walk-in HIV testing during the week, starting Dec. 2.

MONA SHORES STATE TITLE | Hundreds of Mona Shores fans and supporters filled the stands at the high school's gym Sunday evening to celebrate the football team's first state title in school history.

PRICE IS RIGHT TICKETS | If you're a fan of The Price is Right, the live show is headed to Grand Rapids this March, and tickets go on sale today at 10 a.m.

FORECAST | After a wintry weekend, West Michigan's weather should be tranquil to start the week.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

