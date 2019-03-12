MUSKEGON HEIGHTS SHOOTING | A man was fatally shot in Muskegon Heights Monday night, police chief Joseph Thomas confirmed. Muskegon Heights police determined the shooting was not random and the victim was targeted.

PLAINWELL SCHOOLS DRUG TESTING | Monday night, the Plainwell Community Schools board of education voted 5-2 to approve a random drug and nicotine testing policy in the high school.

LAKE MICHIGAN SHIPWRECK | The shipwreck uncovered by big waves last week on a Muskegon County beach wasn't a ship at all, but a scow, which like a barge, was used to move items on Lake Michigan.

HOUSE IMPEACHMENT REPORT | With the Judiciary Committee set to launch its first hearing Wednesday, the impeachment proceedings are presenting a historic test of political judgment.

CHRISTMAS TREE DONATION | Wahmhoff Farms Nursery donated 465 Christmas trees to U.S. troops and their families stationed at Fort Knox and Fort Hood military bases.

FORECAST | High pressure should keep West Michigan's weather dry and seasonable through the end of the week.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

