FIRE FINALLY OUT | A fire started at Keystone Automotive Industries just north of Greenville around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. While crews said it might take several days to completely burn out, it was extinguished late Sunday night.

JUDICIARY HEARING | Pushing ahead with articles of impeachment, the House Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing Monday to formally receive the investigative findings against President Donald Trump as the White House mounts an aggressive attack on the proceedings despite not being in attendance for them.

TRUMP IN BATTLE CREEK | President Donald Trump will hold a "Merry Christmas" rally in Battle Creek Wednesday, Dec. 18 at the Kellogg Arena at 7 p.m.

POT DISPENSARY RUNS OUT | Lit Provisioning Centers announced Sunday, Dec. 8 they have run out of available flower for recreational customers after the facility began selling recreational marijuana on Friday, Dec. 6.

TRUCK RECALL | Ford Motor Co. is recalling nearly 262,000 heavy-duty pickup trucks in the U.S. and Canada because the tailgates can open unexpectedly.

FORECAST | Rain will continue for much of the day with highs remaining in the mid to upper 40s.

