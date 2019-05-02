Here’s what people are talking about this morning:

JASON DALTON TO BE SENTENCED | Less than a month after he pleaded guilty to 16 charges, including murder, Jason Dalton will be sentenced today.

TEENS IN COURT | The teens allegedly involved in the shooting death of 17-year-old James King are expected in court today.

FORMER MSU PRESIDENT EXPECTED IN COURT | The fallout from Dr. Larry Nassar isn't over. Lou Anna K. Simon, who is accused of knowing about his assaults and failing to do anything is expected in court today.

STATE OF THE UNION TONIGHT | After a delay due to the government shutdown, President Trump will address the nation tonight in the State of the Union.

DONATE BLOOD | The wild winter weather means blood donations are down, and Michigan Blood needs your contribution.

NATIONAL WEATHERPERSON'S DAY | We love our meteorologists here at 13 ON YOUR SIDE, and want to wish them a great day!

For these stories and so many more, join 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings.