MORE FREEZING RAIN | Freezing rain is likely early Thursday. A strong cold front will be followed by more snow Friday.

POWER OUTAGES | About 30,000 people are still without power after widespread outages yesterday. Here's the latest outage map.

SCHOOL CLOSURES | Hundreds of districts, including GRPS, are cancelling school yet again. Check here to see if your kids are staying home.

OUT OF SNOW DAYS | Most West Michigan school districts are out of snow days. Now what?

BLACKFACE CONTROVERSY | Virginia's governor and attorney general are under fire for having worn blackface in the past. And the lieutenant governor has been accused of sexual assault.

FIGHT AGAINST TERROR | Trump predicts all IS territory will be cleared next week, but top military officials have pushed back for months, arguing IS remains a threat and could regroup.

