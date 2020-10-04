STAY AT HOME ORDER EXTENDED | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended Michigan's stay at home order through the end of April. She made the announcement Thursday, just four days before the original order was set to expire on Monday, April 13.

METRON DEATH TOLL | Six residents at a Cedar Springs nursing home with a COVID-19 outbreak have died. Last week, the Metron of Cedar Springs reported that 31 of its residents tested positive for the virus. More than half the COVID-19 related deaths stem from the outbreak.

MI FOOD FOR FAMILIES | Michigan is the first state to receive federal approval for a program that will provide food to children affected by school closings due to COVID-19. It's called the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer Program (P-EBT), and families with children who qualify for free or reduced lunches will qualify for the new program.

RACIAL DISPARITIES TASK FORCE | Gov. Whitmer created the Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities on Thursday. The task force, which will be headed by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, will provide recommendations on how to address the disproportionate number of black or African American residents who are dying from COVID-19.

NATIONAL COVID-19 LATEST | There are 432,132 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of midnight Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. is approaching 15,000 deaths as a forecast model touted by the White House has been revised downward.

FORECAST | Friday will be partly cloudy and cold. There will be sunshine to start the weekend, but showers take over Saturday night and Sunday.

5 Day Planner - April 9, 2020

