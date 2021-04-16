Early Morning Rush: Friday, April 16

Here's what you should know for Friday, April 16.

INDIANAPOLIS MASS SHOOTING | Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said they responded to an active shooter incident after 11 p.m. Thursday night at the FedEx Ground facility at 8951 Mirabel Rd. near the Indianapolis International Airport. Police said eight people were killed in the mass shooting and injured victims were taken to several area hospitals.

MAJORITY OF SCHOOL EMPLOYEES VACCINATED | The Michigan Education Association says, it appears most school employees have been fully vaccinated. The Teachers Union took a survey of members and about 90% of employees say they have been fully vaccinated or in the process of getting fully vaccinated, outpacing the national average in schools.

GVSU VACCINE CLINIC | Grand Valley State University is hoping to vaccinate many more students today. GVSU is working with Metro Health to administer about 1,700 doses at the Fieldhouse Arena on the Allendale Campus on Friday. Students must make an online appointment through Metro Health ahead of time.

