REOPENING THE US | President Donald Trump gave governors a road map Thursday for recovering from the economic pain of the coronavirus pandemic, laying out “a phased and deliberate approach” to restoring normal activity in places that have strong testing and are seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases.

REOPENING MICHIGAN | Seven Midwestern governors, including Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, announced Thursday that they will coordinate on reopening their state economies. The governors say they will work with experts and take a “fact-based, data-driven approach to reopening our economy in a way that protects families from the spread of COVID-19.”

SMALL BUSINESS RELIEF | The Small Business Administration has exhausted its funding for the emergency small business loan program that was part of the $2 trillion CARES Act. The SBA site now says it's unable to accept new applications for the Paycheck Protection Program because of lack of funds. Congress is now working on new plans, which would make another $250 billion available to small business owners.

MICHIGAN UNEMPLOYMENT | More than one million people in Michigan have filed for unemployment benefits. The businesses they work for have either reduced their operations, or shut down completely. This is going to leave a big revenue hole for the state come budget time. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer talked to 13 ON YOUR SIDE about that eventual shortfall, and how she plans to deal with it.

FORECAST | Friday will feature light snow before becoming mostly sunny and cool. It's the last chilly day in the 40s before warmer air arrives this weekend. Get the full forecast right here.

5 Day Planner - April 16, 2020

