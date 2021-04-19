Early Morning Rush: Monday, April 19, 2021

Here's what you should know for Monday, April 19.

SURGE COMING TO AN END? | Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she believes this latest surge in COVID-19 cases is coming to an end. She made that claim on Sunday, April 18 during an interview with "Meet the Press", but did not elaborate or release any new data to back her claim. However, the seven-day positivity rate did drop last week from 17 to 14 percent.

WAYLAND REMOTE LEARNING | On Monday, Wayland Union High School and Career Connections Academy will move to virtual learning for one day. In-person classes will resume April 20. To date, Wayland Union has reported 98 cases of COVID-19, with two reported Friday, April 16.

Zeeland Public Schools will return to in-person learning on Monday. The district says COVID cases rose during spring break, however, are dropping back down and they hope to remain in-person for the final two months of the school year.

CHAUVIN CLOSING ARGUMENTS TODAY | The jury will return to the courtroom Monday morning to hear closing arguments and begin their deliberations. The National Guard has been deployed in Minneapolis as the city braces for the fallout of the decision.

FORECAST | Chances for both rain and snow this week. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.