Early Morning Rush: Friday, April 2, 2021

Here's what you should know for Friday, April 2.

BRAZIL VARIANT IN MICHIGAN | Michigan has reported the state's first confirmed case of a coronavirus variant that was initially identified in Brazil. The variant appears to be more contagious than other strains, and there are concerns it might affect both vaccine-induced and natural immunity.

ATHLETE TESTING LAWSUIT | A high school sports advocacy group and some parents sued Michigan on Thursday, seeking to stop a new requirement that all teen athletes be regularly tested for the coronavirus. The suit alleges that a state order and related guidance were not issued in compliance with procedural requirements and are “arbitrary and capricious.”

NEW DETOX CENTER | A medical detox program is being added to a range of services from Hope Network. The program begins April 1 and is designated for people who need to manage physical withdrawal symptoms. According to a release, the new service is a result of an increase in substance abuse throughout Michigan.

MIGGY'S HOME RUN | As heavy snow fell in the first inning of Opening Day in Detroit, Miguel Cabrera lined a shot to right field, just barely clearing the fence for the home run. Due to snow, he couldn’t see the ball go out, so he slid into second for what he though was a double. Cabrera's 488th career homer was upheld after a review. The Tigers went on to win the game, 3-2.

FORECAST | Warmer weather moves in for the weekend with plenty of sunshine. Get the full forecast here.

