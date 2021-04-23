Early Morning Rush: Friday, April 23, 2021

Here's what you should know for Friday, April 23.

J&J MEETING TODAY | The CDC and FDA have been investigating six reported cases of rare and severe blood clots in patients who got the vaccine and whether there are more cases. The panel could recommend to resume the vaccine with no changes, stop it all together or resume with a warning of possible adverse effects.

WALK-IN CLINICS TODAY | There is a handful of walk-in clinics open today in West Michigan. Muskegon County will be administering the Pfizer vaccine at the Viking Center in Whitehall from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. In Grand Rapids, vaccines will be administered at New Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., but that clinic is only open to people who live within select Kent County zip codes.

GRPD ARREST VIDEO | A Grand Rapids attorney is defending his client, after he was charged with three felonies following a traffic stop on March 26, 2021. Police body cam video began circulating on social media of the incident, showing "use of force" by the officers.

FORECAST | Shower chances late tonight into the start of your weekend. Get the full forecast here.

