MI SCHOOLS CLOSED | Students will not return to school this semester and will instead finish out the year remotely, unless restrictions are lifted. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Thursday that extends the closure and requires districts to switch to distance learning.

FACE COVERING GUIDANCE | The Trump administration is formalizing new guidance to recommend Americans wear face coverings when leaving home, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

JOBLESS REPORT BREAKS RECORD | More than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week -- doubling a high record set just one week earlier.

STATE PARKS UPDATE | The DNR has reduced amenities at its parks and recreation areas, and closed the Tippy Dam Recreation Area in Manistee. But other state parks could close if people continue to crowd popular areas and ignore social distancing rules.

FORECAST | Friday will be mostly sunny and milder followed by showers Saturday.

5 Day Planner - April 2, 2020

