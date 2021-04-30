Early Morning Rush: Friday, April 30, 2021

Here's what you should know for Friday, April 30.

WYOMING HOUSE FIRE | A home in Wyoming caught fire early Friday morning. It happened at a house located at 1248 Joosten Street near Cleveland Avenue. Kent County dispatch confirmed with 13 ON YOUR SIDE that nobody was hurt.

DEADLY CRASH | A 27-year-old man from Byron Center has died following a head-on collision in Plainfield Township Thursday evening. Sgt. Joy Matthews of the Kent County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just before 6 p.m. when a Dodge Stratus traveling westbound lost control, crossing the center line and crashing into a Kia Sorento head-on.

MI VACCINE PLAN | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the “MI Vacc to Normal” plan Thursday, which she said will set Michigan on a pathway towards normality. Earlier this year, Whitmer shared her goal of getting 70% of Michiganders ages 16 years and older vaccinated. To reach this goal, the MI Vacc to Normal plan lays out four vaccination-based milestones.

FORECAST | Chilly 50s with sunshine on Friday before a rapid warm-up this weekend. Get the full forecast here.

