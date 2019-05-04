FINAL FOUR WEEKEND | We are one day away from the MSU vs. Texas Tech game. Spartan fans who didn't make it to Minneapolis are gearing up to watch from home or from their favorite bar or restaurant. Big E's Sports Grill downtown Grand Rapids is hosting a huge Final Four watch party.

VETERANS AND PFAS | A bill introduced Thursday would require the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to cover a veteran's treatment for ailments caused by exposure to PFAS.

TRUMP AT THE BORDER | President Donald Trump is threatening to slap tariffs on cars coming to the U.S. from Mexico unless the Mexicans do more to stop the flow of migrants trying to enter the U.S. He will be visiting the border during a trip to California on Friday.

PRONTO PUPS OPENS FOR THE SUMMER | Synonymous with summer in Grand Haven, Pronto Pups stand opens Friday at 11 a.m.!

