Early Morning Rush: Friday, April 9, 2021

Here's what you should know for Friday, April 9.

WHITMER COVID PRESSER | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun Friday to provide an update on COVID-19 and the state’s response. The update comes as cases continue to surge in Michigan. It's scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

OTTAWA MISSING PERSON | The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing/endangered woman who walked away from an assisted living facility in Marne. Ausema left without her medication and struggles with mental health issues.

MUSKEGON INMATE DEATH | The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office has recently been informed that the Michigan Attorney General’s Office has made the decision to file charges against four staff members and one WellPath employee related to the death of inmate Paul Bulthouse in April of 2019.

FORECAST | Cooler temperatures will accompany showers into the weekend.

