Early Morning Rush: Friday, Aug. 13

Here's what you should know for Friday, Aug. 13.

POWER OUTAGES | It's been all hands-on-deck for Consumers Energy this week, with crews also coming from out of state to help get power back on. Crews hit the half-way mark late last night after as many as 371,000 homes and businesses lost power this week. According to the company's website, more than 90% of Michigan customers have power right now.

BINDER ZOO OFFER | For those still waiting for the lights to come back on, Consumers Energy is offering a day out at no cost. They're covering entry costs for the first 2,500 visitors into the Binder Park Zoo today and tomorrow. You don't have to be a Consumers customer to cash in on the offer. The Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek opens at 9 a.m.

STANDOFF SUSPECT ARRAGINED | The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office has charged the man who they say barricaded himself inside a home in Spring Lake for hours Wednesday. Kenneth Duane Pagel Jr., of Whitehall, fled from a traffic stop, barricading himself inside a home in the 7400 block of Palm Drive. Police say he peacefully surrendered just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Forecast | The weather shifts to a drier, sunnier, cooler and less humid pattern into early next week. Get the full forecast here.

