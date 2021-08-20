Early Morning Rush: Friday, Aug. 20

Here's what you should know for Friday, Aug. 20.

MUSKEGON MASK MANDATE | Muskegon Public Schools joins many other school districts in West Michigan that will require universal masking indoors when students return to the classroom. With school starting on Aug. 26, Superintendent Matthew T. Cortez sent home a letter to parents and guardians laying out this semester's COVID-19 safety plan.

PROXMIRE PROMOTED | A Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Deputy killed in the line of duty has been posthumously promoted to the rank of sergeant. Ryan Proxmire was shot on Saturday during a chase with a suspect. He died at the hospital on Sunday. Proxmire will be remembered this coming Sunday at a private service and public memorial.

SS BADGER BACK IN SERVICE | After pressing pause, the S-S Badger is once again transporting passengers from Ludington to Manitowoc. Trips were canceled for the past week after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19. The company conducted contact-tracing and discovered three other crew members were exposed and had to be quarantined.

Forecast | Isolated showers are possible Saturday evening, with an otherwise dry forecast.

