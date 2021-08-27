Early Morning Rush: Friday, Aug. 27

Here's what you should know for Friday, Aug. 27.

EVICTION MORATORIUM | The Supreme Court's conservative majority is allowing evictions to resume across the United States, blocking the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary ban that was put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. Roughly 3.5 million people in the United States said they faced eviction in the next two months, according to Census Bureau data from early August.

HIT AND RUN ARREST | The driver responsible for hitting and killing a woman with his car in Zeeland Township on Aug. 15 has turned himself into the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. The driver, a 39-year-old Holland Township man, is working with detectives. 36-year-old Valerie Batema of Kentwood died as a result of her injuries.

MISSING HART GIRL | Michigan State Police at the Hart Post are investigating a missing 14-year-old girl from Big Prairie Township in Newaygo County. Annika Ames is 5’5, approximately 210 lbs. and has short brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Wednesday around 11:30 p.m. at her home, where she told her mother she was going to a party in the Oxbow Park area.

KENT CO MASKS | The Kent County Board of Commissioners scheduled a work session specifically for public comment on the face mask mandate for students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade. The meeting lasted more than six hours at the DeVos Place Steelcase Ballroom, and there were multiple times throughout the day where the audience had to be reminded to calm down.

Forecast | Steamy heat and humidity fire off more showers and storms. Get the full forecast here.

