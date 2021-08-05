Early Morning Rush: Friday, Aug. 6

Here's what you should know for Friday, Aug. 6.

SPRING LAKE FUEL LEAK | Emergency crews were on the scene of a fuel spill in Ferrysburg last night. A strong gas smell was in the area. Officials say the leak was stopped.

MISSING ALLEGAN MAN | The Allegan County Sheriff's Office is working to locate a man wo went missing from the Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo Thursday.

GVSU COVID PLAN TODAY | Grand Valley is set to release their pandemic plans for the school year this morning at 10 a.m. Some faculty have already voiced their opinions on the matter.

CDC TO RECOMMEND BOOSTERS | The FDA is expected to recommend booster vaccine shots for those with compromised immune systems. Moderna says their extra shot may be needed by winter.

FORECAST | Humidity and showers are on their way! Get the full forecast here.

