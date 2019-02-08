SHERMAN POPPEN DIES | The "grandfather of snowboarding" died earlier this week. Muskegon native Sherman Robert Poppen was given the name for his invention of the Snurfer, more than 50 years before the first snowboard was invented.

TRUMP'S OHIO RALLY | President Donald Trump used a revved-up rally Thursday in Cincinnati to tear into the Democrats he has been elevating as his new political foils, attacking four liberal congresswomen of color and their party's urban leaders, while also training fire on those he could be facing in 2020.

TIRE SLASHER SOUGHT | Police in Grand Rapids are looking for the man they say slashed tires and damaged gas tank covers on vehicles downtown. Authorities released photos of the man in hopes the community could help to track him down.

POT SHOP IN OTTAWA CO. | Friday marks a milestone for West Michigan marijuana advocates. The first legally operating, state license medical marijuana dispensary in Ottawa County will open at 11 a.m. It's located in Crockery Township.

COAST GUARD FEST | This weekend wraps up Coast Guard Festival in Grand Haven. The softball championship, a craft fair, more ship tours, the carnival, the Coast Band will perform and there is a memorial service. There is something for everyone this weekend. Here is everything you need to know.

THE FORECAST | Sunshine sticks around for several more days. Today will be sunny and a little warmer.

