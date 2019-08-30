STORM DAMAGE IN GRANT | A severe thunderstorm ripped through multiple counties and cities Thursday evening, leaving the most notable damage in Grant where one witness said it downed trees, threw boats and flipped a barn into a swamp.

WMU SHOOTING | Authorities in Kalamazoo are investigating a possible shooting just west of the Western Michigan University campus early Friday morning. Anyone in the area is encouraged to be cautious.

OPIOID AWARENESS EVENTS | International Overdose Awareness Day is Saturday, August 31 and the Grand Rapids Red Project is holding two different events in West Michigan. Community members will get the chance to learn how to reverse an overdose and honor those who have lost their lives.

FOUNDERS SALE | Founders Brewing Co. is selling majority stake in the company to a Spanish brewer. The Grand Rapids company made the announcement Thursday. State-filings show the original co-founders will keep 10% stake in the company between the two of them.

HURRICANE DORIAN LATEST | Unsure where Hurricane Dorian is going to land over Labor Day weekend, many Florida residents faced a sense of helplessness as they prepared for what President Donald Trump said could be an "absolute monster" of a storm.

FORECAST | Cooler air returns Friday with plenty of sunshine. Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

