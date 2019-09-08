GR HISPANIC FEST VIGIL | The West Michigan Hispanic community is preparing for their annual festival this weekend in the wake of two mass shootings. A vigil will be held on Friday night at the festival to honor the victims of both the shootings in Texas and Ohio.

BATHROOM CAMERAMAN | Authorities are searching for a man who they say set-up a camera in a public bathroom. When the suspect was attempting to set-up the device, he started recording and captured images of his face and tattoos -- which police released to the public in hopes of identifying him.

MOLD AT HOLLAND SCHOOL | With less than two weeks until classes begin, the Holland School District is rushing to fix a problem with mold in some buildings. Mold was discovered in three Holland schools, forcing officials to move students into a vacant building.

NEW CHICK-FIL-A | If the Cascade Meijer is your regular grocery store, you've probably seen the eyesore that used to be the Macaroni Grill because you can't miss it. But it won't be an eyesore anymore, because next Wednesday, Aug. 14, the Cascade Township Board will vote on putting a Chick-fil-A there.

EMPTY THE SHELTERS | Looking for a new furry family member? Now may be the time to adopt. BISSELL Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters is back Friday and Saturday. Adoption fees are only $25 and then BISSELL covers the fest.

THE FORECAST | Sunshine returns to end the week followed by a beautiful weekend. Today will be sunny and seasonable.

