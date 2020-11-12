Early Morning Rush: Friday, Dec. 11, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

PFIZER VACCINE LATEST | A U.S. government advisory panel endorsed widespread use of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, and now the country waits for the FDA to approve emergency use of it. Shots could begin within day, depending on how quickly the FDA signs off of the panel's recommendation.

MI VACCINE PLANS | Once the Pfizer vaccine gets the green-light, Michigan expects to get around 84,000 doses sometime this month. First priority will go to frontline healthcare workers and people living and working in long-term care facilities. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference Thursday to announce the formation of a bipartisan commission that will be focused on raising awareness on the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines.

ELECTION LAWSUIT | A long-shot legal attempt to overturn the presidential election at the Supreme Court is picking up more support in Congress. More than 100 Republicans in the U.S. House are now backing a lawsuit filed by the Texas Attorney General. The lawsuit is asking the Supreme Court to invalidate the results in four states that Trump lost: Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. The morning, those states are asking the Supreme Court to reject the case.

FORECAST | A winter weather system has West Michigan in its sights as we head toward the weekend. There is rain and snow in the models.

