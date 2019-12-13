IMPEACHMENT LATEST | The House Judiciary Committee ended the second of two nights of the marathon session it's arguing through ahead of voting to send impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the full House. It's the latest big step as the politically split Congress debates whether to remove Trump from office.

UK ELECTION & BREXIT PLANS | EU leaders are discussing Britain's departure from the bloc amid some relief that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has a clear majority in Parliament to drive a Brexit divorce deal through.

KOETS HEADING TO TRIAL | The dad of a severely autistic teen who drowned last March appeared in court Thursday, Dec. 12. Timothy Alan Koets was ordered to stand trial for the charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of his son Samuel.

HOLLAND PORCH PIRATE | The Holland Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help to identify the person who is stealing packages from front doors and porches in the southwest side of the city.

FORECAST | Temperatures will stay in the upper 30s and low 40s through Saturday.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

