Early Morning Rush: Friday, Dec. 18, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

VACCINE UPDATES | More West Michigan hospitals will start administering the vaccine today. Both Metro Health and Holland Hospital will be giving healthcare workers the vaccine. Mercy Health in Muskegon and Mercy Health Saint Mary's in Grand Rapids both started administering the vaccine yesterday.

STIMULUS LATEST | Congress appears on the brink of approving a second round of coronavirus stimulus checks. If approved, here's when you might see the payments start to arrive.

ROSA PARKS CIRCLE OPENS | Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids will once again transform into an ice rink for the winter season. It officially opens Friday and will remain open through Feb. 21, weather permitting.

FORECAST | Friday will be mostly cloudy, but not as cold. There's a possibility for a mix of rain and snow Saturday, beginning an active pattern of wintry weather in West Michigan. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.