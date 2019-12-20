GREENVILLE FIRE | A vacant home in Greenville was completely destroyed in an early morning fire.

IMPEACHMENT LATEST | On Wednesday Nancy Pelosi impeached President Trump and she promised as speaker she would “show the power of the gavel.”

GM RECALL | General Motors is recalling more than 814,000 pickup trucks and cars in the U.S. to fix problems with brake controls and battery cables.

DEER BAIT BAN VETO | Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as promised has vetoed legislation that would have ended the state's ban on using bait to hunt deer or elk.

ANTI-ABORTION DRIVE | Michigan Republican could green-light two anti-abortion ballot initiatives if local petition drives get enough signatures.

FORECAST | Quiet and seasonable weather should persist into Christmas Day.

