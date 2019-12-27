MISSING BOY UPDATE | Five-year-old Beau Belson's body was located in a pond Thursday afternoon. Authorities could not confirm when the child entered the water, or how, but a death investigation is underway.

NEW HOTEL IN GR | A DeVos-affiliated company is planning to renovate The Morton located downtown Grand Rapids to create a 32-room “high-end” hotel.

MORE EGG RECALL | Two more companies have recalled products containing hard-boiled eggs over a deadly listeria outbreak.

TREE GOATS | A New Era farm is accepting real Christmas tree donations and feeding them to their goats. The trees will be accepted through the end of January.

FORECAST | Today the clouds will slowly decrease through the day as cooler air settles in. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

