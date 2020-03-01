IRAQ ROCKET ATTACK | The Pentagon says the U.S. military has killed the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, at the direction of President Donald Trump. Iran's foreign minister called the strike an "act of international terrorism" and "extremely dangerous."

LAKE MICHIGAN SEARCH | Rescue crews have suspended their search for the body of a missing 16-year-old girl due to the lake's rough conditions. She was swept off the north pier at Holland State Park and into Lake Michigan Wednesday night.

KENT COUNTY SHOPLIFTERS | The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating three people believed to have stolen more than $6,000 in merchandise from a business on East Paris Avenue on Dec. 14.

MSU FCU HACKED | Michigan State University (MSU) Federal Credit Union is warning its customers of "suspicious transactions" that may have recently shown up on their accounts. Attorney General Dana Nessel's office is looking into how many Michigan residents were affected.

STOLEN CAT | The GRPD is looking for two people who they believe stole a cat from Pet Supplies Plus on East Beltline Avenue NE on Dec. 6. Police believe the man and the woman walked out of the store with the cat in a handbag.

FORECAST | Friday will hang on to the low 40s before seasonable temperatures return this weekend.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

