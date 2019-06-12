TRUMP VISITS WEST MICHIGAN | After his vice president rallied across West Michigan this week, President Donald Trump announced he will also visit the area this month. Trump will hold a "Merry Christmas" rally in Battle Creek on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at the Kellogg Arena.

GRAND RAPIDS SHOOTING | Police in Grand Rapids are searching for the suspect in a shooting that happened on the West Side Thursday night. Two people were shot on Lincoln Avenue NW and while people say they haven't located the suspect yet, they say there is no threat to the public.

PEARL HARBOR SHOOTING | A U.S. sailor used his service weapons to kill two civilian workers and then himself at Pearl Harbor, just days before the 78th anniversary of the Japanese bombing that propelled the United States into World War II. Military officials say a third person was wounded in the shooting as well.

POT SHOP OPENING UP | West Michigan's first recreational marijuana retailer will open its doors Friday morning. Lit Provisioning Centers, located in Osceola County, will open and start selling cannabis products following a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m.

GRIFFINS RED KETTLE GAME | For the fifth straight year, the Salvation Army will be sponsoring the "Red Kettle Game" played by the Grand Rapids Griffins Friday evening. The players wear special "red jerseys" in collaboration with the Salvation Army, the Van Andel is decked out in new signage and after the games the jerseys are auctioned off. It's also $2 beer and $ hot dog night.

FORECAST | Sunshine returns Friday and Saturday with temperatures close to average. Today, the skies become partly cloudy with slightly cooler temperatures. Highs in the mid 30s.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

