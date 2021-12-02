Early Morning Rush: Friday, Feb. 12, 2021

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

CDC SCHOOL GUIDANCE | The CDC is expected to announce new guidelines for in-person learning Friday. The agency has not released any details of its plan, only saying it will give school districts the guidance they need to aggressively get kids back into the classroom. So far, there has only been guidance for schools to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 -- like hand hygiene and mask wearing.

IMPEACHMENT TRIAL CONTINUES | Former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial continues Friday. His defense team will argue its case against the conviction, but are not expected to take the entire 16 hours allotted. His lead attorney said Thursday, the team plans to take just three or four hours to make their case. They will argue Trump's speech is protected by the First Amendment and there's no evidence Trump incited the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

WHITMER BUDGET RECAP | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proposed a $67 billion state budget that she said would aid Michigan’s pandemic recovery by solidifying new programs to expand eligibility for free community college tuition, bolster child care assistance and boosting local bridge repairs. The plan is heavily reliant on federal stimulus funds and promises no new taxes.

MICHIGAN FOOD BENEFITS | More than 350,000 families receiving additional food assistance in Michigan will continue to receive those benefits. The state extended the benefits through the end of February. They were approved in March of last year and have been consistently extended through the pandemic to ensure families can afford their groceries each week.

FORECAST | Light snow concludes Friday morning, then another round moves in Friday night and Saturday. Get the full forecast here.

