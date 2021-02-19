Early Morning Rush: Friday, Feb. 19, 2021

Here's what you should know for Friday, Feb. 19.

BIDEN VISITS MI | President Joe Biden will be in West Michigan this afternoon, touring the Pfizer plant in Portage. He will arrive around 1:45 p.m. and plans to meet with workers producing the COVID-19 vaccine and thank them personally.

VACCINE WEATHER DELAYS | Severe weather across the country is hindering vaccine efforts. A Moderna distribution site in Tennessee hasn't been able to ship vaccines for three days. West Michigan vaccine sites haven't reported any disruption in supply yet, but the state is advising people to confirm their appointments.

MI RESTAURANT LAWSUIT | About 100 restaurants and bars in Michigan have filed a lawsuit against the state -- seeking money damages to cover losses due to pandemic restrictions. The lawsuit was filed in Macomb County.

FORECAST | Lake-effect snow showers will bring little in new snow accumulation. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.