DRUNK DRIVER CHARGED | More than two years after an early morning crash in Wyoming left two men dead, the driver of the ill-fated vehicle has been charged with intoxicated driving causing death.

WEST SIDE CRIME STATS | Community members on Grand Rapids' west side have taken to Facebook with concerns about the amount of crime in the area, but data from the police department shows crime has been going down.

WRESTLER ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS | An Olympic wrestler is accusing a University of Michigan doctor of touching him inappropriately during medical exams at the school. He is the first to publicly accuse the late doctor.

MI VAPING DEATH | The state health department announced the death of an adult woman associated with e-cigarette or vaping related lung injury Wednesday. This marks the fourth death in Michigan.

RUSSIA-ELECTION INTERFERENCE | Intelligence officials have warned lawmakers that Russia is interfering in the 2020 election campaign to help President Donald Trump get reelected.

FORECAST | Temperatures warm quickly while sunshine sticks around. Friday will be sunny, breezy and cool. High 33°.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

