Early Morning Rush: Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

Here's what you should know for Friday, Feb. 26

VEHICLE INTO BAR | Police in Grand Rapids say a driver fled the scene after crashing into My Place Bar on Division Avenue overnight Friday. There building and the vehicle left behind were damaged. The crash is under investigation.

J&J VACCINE APPROVAL | The FDA could give emergency authorization to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Friday. This vaccine isn't as effective as the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, but does have the advantage of being a single dose and does not need to be stored at a certain temperature.

HOUSE STIMULUS VOTE | The House is expected to vote on a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package Friday. That plan should send $1,400 payments to most Americans. Republicans have opposed the high price tag, but Democrats have the majority in both Chambers of Congress and it could pass without any Republican support.

FORECAST | Once showers exit early Saturday, the rest of the weekend will feature some sun and mild temperatures. Get the full forecast here.

