ZEELAND FIRE | An early morning fire destroyed a pole barn that housed a contracting business in Zeeland Township Friday. The owner said he just moved into the building 13 months ago and plans on rebuilding.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST | The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank nearly 1,200 points on Thursday, deepening a weeklong global market rout caused by worries that the coronavirus outbreak will wreak havoc on the global economy.

COUNTDOWN TO SC PRIMARY | South Carolina will hold its Democratic primary Saturday. Will Biden get his must-win? Will Republicans help Sanders? Will Steyer be Bernie's spoiler? Here are 5 things to watch for.

KIA RECALL | Kia is recalling more than 193,000 cars and minivans to fix another problem that could cause engine fires. The fuel hose can deteriorate and crack due to engine heat. Kia says the hoses can leak and cause fires.

COSTCO DINING SET RECALL | A nine-piece dining set sold only at Costco is being recalled because the chairs can break. There have been nearly 200 reports of it happening already.

PERRIGO INHALER | A drugmaker in the area has received FDA-approval to launch a generic version of the albuterol inhaler. This is the first generic version of the ProAir HFA inhaler and could save people with asthma hundreds of dollars.

FORECAST | Sub-freezing temperatures continue Friday and Saturday, but leap to the upper 40s on Sunday.

