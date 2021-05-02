Early Morning Rush: Friday, Feb. 5, 2021

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

MESSY COMMUTE | It will be a messy morning commute for many across West Michigan. Snow has been steadily falling throughout the morning, dropping up to five inches in some places. Crews have been working around the clock, but rods are still snow and ice covered so everyone is advised to give themselves plenty of time to get to where they're going.

SCHOOL CLOSURES | Several schools all over West Michigan are closed Friday due to the weather, including Grand Rapids Public, Rockford Public, and Muskegon Public schools. The closures will likely continue to roll in on Friday morning, so check wzzm13.com/closings for a full list.

POWER OUTAGES | Several hundred people across Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon and Allegan counties are waking up without power Friday. Kent County seems to be the most impacted, with more than 1,600 customers without power as of 5:45 a.m.

FORECAST | Snow, wind and frigid air continue through Friday and the weekend. Get the full forecast here.

