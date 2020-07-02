DEBATE TONIGHT | Friday is debate night in New Hampshire for Democratic presidential candidates. It could be the fiercest debate of the 2020 primary season.

GR MED SHOP OPENS | Grand Rapids' first medical marijuana dispensary, Fluresh, is set to open at 10 a.m. on Friday. This is the company's second location in Michigan.

STATE BUDGET | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is proposing a $61.9 billion state budget for the 2021 fiscal year, which includes a boost to school spending.

KOBE & GIANNA MEMORIAL | A public memorial for Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old Gianna and the seven others killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 will reportedly be held Feb. 24.

FORECAST | Friday and Saturday will be mostly dry and cool with a few flurries. Accumulating snow returns Sunday.

