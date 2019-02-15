NATIONAL EMERGENCY Trump to sign border deal Friday, but will also declare a national emergency at the border.

WEEKEND FORECAST | Temperatures will tumble Friday behind a strong cold front.

FLU REPORT |  Preliminary figures suggest the vaccine is 47% effective in preventing flu illness severe enough to send someone to the doctor's office.

CHICAGO P.D, FOX DISPUTE SMOLLETT ATTACK Smollett told police two people shouted racial and homophobic slurs at him and attacked him on Jan. 29.

OSCAR OUTRAGE Dozens of Hollywood heavyweights issued an open-letter to the Academy's leadership blasting the decision to remove four categories from the live portion of the Oscars broadcast.