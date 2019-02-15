NATIONAL EMERGENCY | Trump to sign border deal Friday, but will also declare a national emergency at the border.

WEEKEND FORECAST | Temperatures will tumble Friday behind a strong cold front.

FLU REPORT | Preliminary figures suggest the vaccine is 47% effective in preventing flu illness severe enough to send someone to the doctor's office.

CHICAGO P.D, FOX DISPUTE SMOLLETT ATTACK | Smollett told police two people shouted racial and homophobic slurs at him and attacked him on Jan. 29.

OSCAR OUTRAGE | Dozens of Hollywood heavyweights issued an open-letter to the Academy's leadership blasting the decision to remove four categories from the live portion of the Oscars broadcast.