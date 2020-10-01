PREPPING FOR POWER OUTAGES | Residents, power companies and road crews are bracing themselves for a winter storm headed for the region.

MUSKEGON HOMICIDE CHARGES | Antwan Crawford, 21, is charged with one count of open murder for the shooting death of Da'Monte Neal, also 21, according to the Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office.

BOTTLE HOUSE STOLEN SUV | The Grand Rapids Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the two suspects who stole an SUV earlier this week.

IRAN HOUSE VOTE | House Democrats passed a measure on Thursday to limit President Donald Trump's ability to take military action on Iran.

LAUGHFEST TICKETS | Individual tickets for the 10th annual Gilda's LaughFest go on sale Friday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m.

FORECAST | Light rain continues until Friday night, when soaking rains, gusty winds and colder temperatures arrive.

