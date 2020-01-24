CORONAVIRUS UPDATE | Chinese officials confirm the 1st death outside Hubei, but the vast majority of cases around China and abroad still have ties to Wuhan, the Hubei provincial capital where the illnesses began last month. Officials say the number of cases has grown to more than 800, with 25 people killed.

IMPEACHMENT LATEST | House Democrats will continue the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump's Friday. Several restless senators played with fidget spinners during Thursday's proceedings. Trump's defense team is eager for its turn, likely to begin on Saturday. Each side has 24 hours over three days to make its case.

WELCH TRIAL CONTINUES | The trial for a father accused of the "indescribable" death of his 9-month-old daughter continues Friday. Seth Welch faces charges of felony murder and first degree child abuse. Welch's trial began Wednesday and is expected to last into next week.

BCBS DRUG PLEDGE | Blue Cross Blue Shield and 18 independently operated Blue Cross Blue Shield companies announced a partnership with a nonprofit drug manufacturer Thursday that will lower the cost of select generic drugs. The first batch of lower-cost generics drugs could hit the market as early as 2022.

SCHOOL FUNDING | West Michigan education leaders react to a Supreme Court case Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue, which dives into the question of private schools, including religious schools, receiving state funding. Local leaders argue it's unconstitutional for states to stop private schools from getting some kind of state funding.

FORECAST | Light rain and snow will fall at times through the day Friday, then it will switch back to light snow overnight.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

