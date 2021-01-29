Early Morning Rush: Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

INDOOR DINING RESUMES | Restaurants across West Michigan have the weekend to prepare for the return of indoor dining. The state will allow bars and restaurants to serve customers starting Monday, Feb. 1 -- at 25% capacity and a maximum of 100 people. No more than six people will be allowed at a table. These restrictions will be in place until at least Feb. 21.

MEIJER ADMINSTERING VACCINE | The first Meijer in West Michigan has begun administering COVID-19 vaccines. The Meijer in Norton Shores has administered about 1,000 shots since beginning Wednesday. Meijer was chosen by the state as a retail pharmacy partner earlier this month.

GM GOING ELECTRIC | General Motors has set a goal of making the vast majority of the vehicle it produces electric by 2035, and the entire company carbon neutral, including operations, five years after that. GM announced that it will invest $27 billion in electric and autonomous vehicles in the next five years, a 35% increase over plans made before the pandemic.

FORECAST | The cold weather will continue Friday with accumulating snow will arrive Saturday night. Get the full forecast here.

