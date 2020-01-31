911 OUTAGE | Michigan is experiencing a statewide 911 phone outage after an update caused a technical issue. Officials are telling the public to call their local law enforcement and county dispatch centers if there are any emergencies.

LOCAL ROAD FUNDING | State roads like U.S. 131 and M-37 are getting a funding boost due to a controversial bond solution by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. But the $3.5 billion approved this week will not go towards local roads.

HIGH WATER VOTE | A split Michigan Senate has voted to let homeowners and others with property along the Great Lakes temporarily install structures to combat erosion from record-high water levels without needing a state permit. The legislation cleared with a 22-16 vote Thursday and heads to the House next.

SUPER BOWL PREVIEW | The NFL is set to conclude its 100th season when Super Bowl LIV gets underway in Miami on Sunday, Feb. 2. The matchup is the San Francisco 49ers from the NFC vs. the Kansas City Chiefs from the AFC. Here's everything you need to know about Super Bowl Sunday.

FORECAST | Friday will be cloudy with afternoon light snow developing. High 35°. Looking forward, sunshine may make an appearance on Super Bowl Sunday.

