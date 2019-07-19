COOLING CENTERS IN WM | West Michigan will see some of the hottest temperatures of the season Friday, so everyone is encourage to stay cool and safe. Cooling centers have been set up all over the region, here's a list of some that are open to the public.

IONIA FREE FAIR'S DELAY | The heat Friday has forced organizers of the Ionia Free Fair to delay the opening of the middway from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The delay is for everyone's safety, including the ride operators. All the other Friday activities and shows will proceed as planned, including the tractor pull and the fireworks.

KZOO SPEEDWAY CLOSED | Friday races at the Kalamazoo Speedway are cancelled amid high heat temperatures, officials say. They say because the heat index is expected to reach or exceed 108 degrees, conditions would be "miserable and dangerous" for fans, teams and drivers.

2nd DEMOCRATIC DEBATE | In the second round of Democratic presidential debates, former Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris are due a rematch. Eight other candidates, including New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, will also faceoff -- spread evenly between July 30-31 in Detroit.

MI FACING BLOOD EMERGENCY | Michigan's blood supply is at "dangerously low levels," according to Versiti Blood Center of MI. Summer blood donations are lower than normal and the center has issues an emergency appeal for donations. Nearly 50 community blood drives are scheduled for next week and Versiti is asking that people donate as soon as possible.

THE FORECAST | Heat-index values could exceed 100° both Friday and Saturday. Today will be mostly sunny, hot and very humid.

