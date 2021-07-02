Early Morning Rush: Friday, July 2

Here's what you should know for Friday, July 2.

HOLIDAY VIOLENCE | Homeland Security says this weekend could see ripe conditions for an uptick in violence. Federal authorities say extremists could be looking to take advantage of relaxed COVID restrictions and large gatherings. However, they also say there have been no specific threats. At this time, police are asking people to be aware of their surroundings.

FIREWORKS RULES | Statewide fireworks rules are in effect through Sunday night. State law says people can set off fireworks between 11 a.m. and 11:45 p.m. Those who set off fireworks outside of that time period could face a $1,000 fine. Local fireworks ordinances go back into effect Monday, July 5.

WEST MI FIREWORK SHOWS | Several fireworks shows are returning this year after taking a hiatus during the pandemic in 2020. Grand Rapids will hold its show Saturday in Ah-Nab-Awen Park. Muskegon will have events all weekend long in the downtown area, with fireworks also happened Saturday night. The City of Kentwood will have family-friendly events all day long Saturday with fireworks at dusk.

FORECAST | A stellar holiday weekend forecast. Enjoy! Get the full forecast here.

