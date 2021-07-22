Early Morning Rush: Friday, July 23

Here's what you should know for Friday, July 23.

CYCLIST CRASH IN GR | A cyclist is seriously injured after being hit by a car Thursday night in Grand Rapids, police say. The incident happened a little before 11:30 p.m. near 11th Street and Fremont Avenue. Information on the crash is currently limited, along with the cyclist's condition.

FIRE CHIEF VIGIL | On Thursday, Holton Township Fire Chief Bryan Hawk died from injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident. Not long after, his family and community gathered to mourn the loss. Arrangements for Chief Hawk's funeral are still being made and no date has been chosen yet.

WEST NILE IN KENT COUNTY | The West Nile virus has been detected in tested mosquitoes in Kent County, the health department announced Thursday. The discovery was made during ongoing surveillance and testing conducted by the department and is not a human case.

OLYMPICS START THIS MORNING | After more than a year of delays and uncertainty, the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games officially kick off today. But concerns continue for athletes and the general public alike. Thursday, Tokyo recorded a record 1,979 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily number since Jan. 15.

FORECAST | Showers and thunderstorms arrive to start the weekend, along with steamy humidity levels. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.