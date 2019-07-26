LUDINGTON DROWNING | A 38-year-old man who was swept out to Lake Michigan at the Ludington State Park Beach on Thursday is still missing. Authorities are still searching for him, however they are presuming it is a drowning.

WATER BAN IN OTTAWA CO. | Ottawa County officials have placed water restrictions in some communities this weekend. A ban on non-essential water use will start at noon on Saturday, July 27 in parts of Allendale and Polkton townships, as well as Coopersville. It's expected to be lifted on Monday.

9/11 BILL | President Donald Trump is expected to sign a bill today that will reauthorize the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund. The law will pay to help first responders who have been dealing with health problems as a result of their service after the attacks.

SELF-DRIVING CARS IN GR | Grand Rapids is driving into the future and there is no one behind the wheel. Friday marks the start of the Autonomous Vehicles in Grand Rapids (AVGR) program. The free, "clean and green," self-driving shuttles will have 20 passenger stops on a 3.2 mile loop in Grand Rapids.

COAST GUARD FEST | It's one of the biggest events on the lakeshore and it gets underway Friday, July 26. The 95th Annual Coast Guard Festival is kicking off in Grand Haven and expected to bring 300,000 to 350,000 people to the city. Take a look at what's changed this year.

THE FORECAST | Friday will feel comfortable, but humidity rises into the weekend. Today will be mostly sunny and warm.

