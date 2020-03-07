Early Morning Rush: Friday, July 3, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

KALAMAZOO NOOSE FOUND | On Thursday afternoon, Kalamazoo Public Schools security staff reported to police that they found a noose hanging from a high school press box at Kalamazoo Central High School's football field. Kalamazoo Township Police say they are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

OTTAWA COUNTY POLICE CHASE | In Ottawa County, deputies say a driver stole a vehicle, crashed it and then led police on a chase. The sheriff's office say the driver crashed the vehicle in Grand Haven and fled the scene. The driver then led deputies on a chase, crashing into a ditch on Lake Michigan and Lakeshore Drive. The driver was arrested after a short chase on foot.

OPERATION DRY WATER | The DNR and Coast Guard say they will be increasing patrols this July 4th weekend, looking out for drunk boaters. The increase in patrols is called Operation Dry Water. Drunk boating is the leading cause of boating deaths nationwide, according to the agencies.

PERFECT STORM FOR ER | Emergency rooms are bracing for a potentially very busy weekend. High heat, fireworks and boating accidents this holiday weekend could lead to more ER visits. Combine all that with the ongoing pandemic, and West Michigan hospitals are preparing for the worst and urging everyone to be smart over the July 4th holiday.

FORECAST | Mostly sunny, hot and hazy with an isolated afternoon shower possible. High 93°. Winds will be NNW at 3-6 mph. Heat index values will be in the mid 90s. Get the full forecast here.

