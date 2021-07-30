Early Morning Rush: Friday, July 30

Here's what you should know for Friday, July 30.

CARL LEVIN | Former Sen. Carl Levin, a powerful voice on military issues in Washington and a staunch supporter of the auto industry back home in Michigan during his record tenure in the U.S. Senate, has died. He was 87.

DRIVER'S LICENSE EXTENSION | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill giving people an "extra" 120 days to renew driver's licenses and registrations. This will help the secretary of state's office deal with a massive backlog.

MORATORIUM ENDING | With the upcoming expiration of the CDC moratorium, its important for tenants facing eviction to reach out to their landlord. Attorney Jean Howard says while she's hopeful the Biden Administration will get congress to act on an extension, she says there are local funds that can help tenants facing eviction.

COAST GUARD FEST IS BACK | They’re making up for lost time in Grand Haven this summer. The annual Coast Guard Festival gets underway on July 30. It’s a chance to celebrate and honor the men and women of the United States Coast Guard and their rich history in Grand Haven.

FORECAST | Temperatures and dew points drop throughout the weekend. Get the full forecast here.

