Early Morning Rush: Friday, July 9

Here's what you should know for Friday, July 9.

TRINITY HEALTH VAX MANDATE | Trinity Health employees will soon be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the hospital network announced Thursday. The requirement applies to more than 117,000 employees in 22 states nationwide. Trinity Health is the second-largest Catholic health system in the nation and operates hospitals like Mercy Health.

SOUTH HAVEN SHOOTING | South Haven police are asking for the public's help locating a person of interest after a deadly shooting Thursday afternoon. Police responded to calls of a person being shot at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Shondel Solomon Newell, 41, of Covert, Michigan, was found inside of a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

PFIZER THIRD DOSE | Pfizer is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, saying Thursday that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant.

196 CLOSURE EXTENDED | A construction project originally scheduled to wrap up at the end of this month has been pushed to September. MDOT announced Thursday that eastbound I-196 will remain closed over the Grand River on the east side of US-131 through September 25.

FORECAST | Dry weather sticks around for the next 48 hours. Get the full forecast here.

