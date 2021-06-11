Early Morning Rush: Friday, June 11

Here's what you should know for Friday, June 11.

SCHEMBECHLER PRESSER | Fallout from the recent Bo Schembechler claims will likely continue for the next several weeks. Thursday, his adoptive son Matt and two former U-M football players detailed disturbing allegations that coach Schembechler ignored claims of sexual assault against team doctor Robert Anderson. There is now a call to remove Schembechler’s statue from campus.

MISSING TEEN GIRL | Michigan State Police has issued an Endangered Missing advisory for a girl last seen in Benton Harbor. Police say Tamare’A T Barnett-Johnson was last seen at 766 Pavone, Benton Harbor. She is described as being a 5’2” tall, 168 pound girl with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a bright pink, multicolored jacket.

GR POOLS OPEN TODAY | City pools and splash pads in Grand Rapids open today after a summer of closure due to COVID-19. This year, you can expect some safety changes due to the pandemic. The most noticeable is limited capacity, about half of what you'd normally see at the pools.

FORECAST | Small chance for isolated showers and storms this afternoon. A shift in the weather pattern comes next week! Get the full forecast here.

