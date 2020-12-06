Early Morning Rush: Friday, June 12, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

POWER OUTAGES | As of 5 a.m. Friday, crews have restored more than 145,000 customers since Tuesday. About 98,000 customers remained without service. Many of the remaining customers will be restored by the end of Friday, but for areas with heavier damage, including Kent County, may continue into the weekend.

MUSKEGON DOUBLE HOMICIDE | Authorities in Muskegon County are investigating a double homicide at a mobile home park. The victims were a man and woman in their late 50s to early 60s. The sheriff's office said the suspect was still in the area when deputies arrived and was taken into custody.

EVICTION SUSPENSION EXTENSION | Just hours before the order was set to expire, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended a temporary ban on evictions. It will continue until June 30. Whitmer also extended protections to jails, juvenile detention centers until July 9.

BREONNA'S LAW PASSED | In an unanimous vote, the Louisville Metro Council passed Breonna's Law. Breonna's Law will complete ban the use of no-knock search warrants after 27-year-old Breonna Taylor was shot 8 times and killed by officers of Louisville Metro Police Department while she was asleep in her apartment.

FORECAST | Temperatures remain cool through the weekend followed by hotter weather next week. Friday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and cool, with high temperatures around High 70°. Get the full forecast here.

